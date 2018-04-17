Jewish Labour MP Applauded In Commons After Calling Out ‘Corrosive’ Anti-Semitism That Is 'Commonplace' In Party

In another extraordinary moment, Labour’s John Mann said he and his family had received violent threats from “leftist anti-Semites” and police had been called to deal with incidents targeting his son and daughter.

Following her speech, another Jewish Labour MP, Ruth Smeeth, could be seen crying. Smeeth also received a standing ovation during the debate after sharing the anti-Semitic abuse she had faced.

Luciana Berger was applauded by MPs from all sides after she gave an impassioned speech in the House of Commons where she detailed the abuse she has received since her teens, and argued there was a “time not long ago when the left actively confronted anti-Semitism”.

A Jewish Labour MP has warned that anti-Semitism within the party has become “commonplace, conspicuous and corrosive” as Jeremy Corbyn was repeatedly urged to get a grip of the problem.

Berger and other MPs backed calls to expel Ken Livingstone from the Labour Party, with former minister Ian Austin saying the ex-London mayor had been “comparing, claiming that Hitler was a Zionist” – labelling this as anti-Semitism “pure and simple”.

Corbyn was in the Commons to hear Berger and Austin’s remarks, with Communities Secretary Sajid Javid also accusing the Opposition leader of a “deeply worrying lack of leadership and moral clarity” on anti-Semitism.

Speaking during the debate in the Commons, Berger, who represents Liverpool Wavertree, said she received her first piece of hate mail aged 19.

She said it described her as a “dirty Zionist pig”, adding: “Here starts my 18-year experience of contending with anti-Semitism.”

Berger said she has been attacked by the far-right and far-left, later saying anti-racism is a central Labour value.

She added: “One anti-Semitic member of the Labour Party is one member too many.

“And yes, as I’ve said outside this place in Parliament Square, and it pains me to say this proudly as the chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, in 2018 within the Labour Party anti-Semitism is more commonplace, is more conspicuous and is more corrosive.

“That’s why I have no words for the people who purport to be both members and supporters of our party, who use that hashtag JC4PM, who attacked me in recent weeks for my comments, they attacked me for speaking at the rally against anti-Semitism, they’ve questioned my comments where I questioned comments endorsing that anti-Semitic mural, who say I should be deselected or called it a smear.”

Berger said people have accused her of being a “paid-up Israeli operative”, a traitor, an “absolute parasite”, and told her to “get out of the country and go back to Israel”.

She said the “hurt and anguish” of the Jewish community must be understood and taken seriously, adding the Government must conclude its work on how to better protect everyone online.

Berger also said: “My party urgently needs to address this issue publicly and consistently. We need to expel those people from our ranks that hold these views – including Ken Livingstone.

“We have a duty to the next generation. Denial is not an option. Prevarication is not an option. Being a bystander who turns the other way is not an option. The time for action is now. Enough really is enough.”