Labour Fast-Tracks Candidate Selection To Fight Seven Splitter MPs

Labour has fast-tracked the selection process of choosing the candidates it hopes can oust the MPs who quit the party on Monday.

Ian Lavery, the Labour chairman, has written to party members in the seven constituencies held by the splitters.

The process of selecting a candidate to challenge Chuka Umunna in Streatham will begin next week.

In a letter to Labour members in the south London seat, Lavery said Umunna had “let down” his voters.

He said the former party leadership hopeful was only able to increase the Labour vote by 13.2% in 2017 due to the “hard work” of local activists “taking Labour’s positive message to the voters”.