Labour Just Made Its First Major Move Over Gaza. Here's Why It Matters

David Lammy announcing the new government's first major move over Gaza BBC News

Foreign secretary David Lammy just made his first major announcement to the Commons over Gaza.

He has confirmed Labour will lift the suspension on funding to the UNRWA, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, and provide £21m in new support.

It comes after the last government paused its funding in January, over allegations 12 agency staff had been involved in the Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7.

What did Lammy say about UNRWA?

He told the Commons on Friday: “I was appalled by the allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 attacks but the UN took these allegations seriously.”

He said the UK has now been “reassured” by an independent review (organised by France’s minister for foreign affairs) that the agency is “ensuring they meet the highest standards of neutrality and strengthening its procedures, including on vetting”.

Lammy said: “Partners like Japan, the European Union and Norway have also now acted. The government will act too.

“I can confirm to the House that we are overturning the suspension of UKRWA funding.”

He added: “Humanitarian aid is a moral necessity in the face of such a catastrophe and it is aid agencies who ensure UK support reaches civilians on the ground.

“UNRWA is absolutely central to these efforts. No other agency can get aid into Gaza at the scale needed.”

The Foreign Office said Lammy had spoken to the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres to confirm the move.

Development minister Anneliese Dodds is also set to meet UNRWA Commissioner General Phillippe Lazzarini to discuss how the funding would work.

Why is this so significant?

The UNRWA provides emergency food, shelter and general aid for the millions of displaced Palestinians impacted by the war.

It employs 13,000 people in Gaza and supports refugees across the territory as well as in east Jerusalem, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

The allegations against the team, made in an Israeli intelligence document released in January, therefore caused international outrage.

The UNRWA said Israel had not provided it with evidence to support the allegations at the time.

Another probe into the allegations against UNRWA carried out by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services is yet to conclude.

But, it means the UK is now in line with countries like France, Germany and Japan who had restored funding.

Charity ActionAid said the UK’s decision was a “long overdue step” to restore the “vital lifeline” in Gaza – but its senior humanitarian advocacy adviser Julia Rosell Jackson asked the UK to stop its weapon sales to Israel, too.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer told Sky News it was a “big mistake” to restore this finding.

He claimed the organisation was “funnelling money” to Hamas, the militants who attacked Israel on October 7.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews did not criticise the UNRWA, but said: “While we of course believe it is vital that aid is delivered directly to those who need it, we believe the resumption of such funding needs to come alongside significantly increased oversight of UNRWA’s activities.”

Displaced Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel's bombardment, adjunct to an UNRWA facility west of Rafah city, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. via Associated Press

What does Labour think about the war in Gaza more generally?

Lammy also laid out his party’s priorities when it come to dealing with the conflict in the Middle East.

He said: “Britain wants an immediate ceasefire.

“The fighting must stop.

“The hostages must be released.

“Much, much more aid must enter Gaza – Israel promised a ‘flood of aid’, back in April but imposes impossible and unacceptable restrictions.

“And there must be de-escalation on the Israeli-Lebanese border.”

The party’s manifesto also described Palestinian statehood as the “inalienable right of the Palestinian people”, and committed to recognising the Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution.

The manifesto called for international law to be upheld, too.

How was Labour impacted by Gaza in the general election?

Before the election, Labour was heavily criticised by Gaza supporters for not calling for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory sooner and for continuing to support Israel.

This inaction meant Labour lost the Muslim vote in parts of the country as the pro-Gaza parts of the electorate pivoted to independent pro-Gaza candidates.

The party’s attack dog Jonathan Ashworth unexpectedly lost his seat, with independent Shockat Adam taking over Leicester South.

Former Labour leader who has since lost the whip, Jeremy Corbyn, stood on an independent pro-Gaza platform and was re-elected to his constituency of Islington North.

Former shadow minister under Corbyn, Khalid Mahmood, was also defeated in Birmingham Perry Barr, where Ayoub Khan overturned his majority.