Jeremy Corbyn has promoted a Labour MP once suspended in an antisemitism row to be his shadow equalities minister.

Naz Shah lost the parliamentary whip and was barred from party activity for three months in 2016 while an investigation was carried out.

Her appointment will be controversial as it follows heavy criticism of Labour’s new code of conduct on antisemitism which does not adopt the full International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Shah made a number of social media posts about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 2014, which she conceded were antisemitic.

She later said that she was “ignorant” about discrimination against Jews and wanted to win back trust.

The Bradford West MP was among four appointments to fill vacancies or maternity cover in his frontbench team.

They included: Justin Madders as Shadow Labour Minister (maternity cover for Laura Pidcock), Jo Platt as Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office and Mike Amesbury as Shadow Employment Minister.

Shah was suspended in 2016 after Facebook post emerged in which she shared a graphic of Israel’s outline superimposed on to a map of the US under the headline: Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict - Relocate Israel into United States, with the comment: “Problem solved.”

A Twitter post later emerged in which she urged supporters of the Palestinians to vote in an online poll on Israeli military action, claiming that “the Jews are rallying” to skew the result.