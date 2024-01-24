Labour MP Apologises For Saying Rishi Sunak Has 'Blood On His Hands' Over Gaza

🚨 NEW: Labour MP Tahir Ali accuses Rishi Sunak of having "the blood of innocent people on his hands" over Gaza



A Labour MP has apologised after accusing Rishi Sunak of having “blood on his hands” over the war between Israel and Hamas.

Tahir Ali launched his tirade during prime minister’s questions this afternoon.

He condemned the government’s failure to back a ceasefire in the conflict, which has led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians dying in Gaza.

Ali, the MP for Birmingham Hall Green, said: “Is it not time for the prime minister to now admit that he has the blood of thousands of innocent people on his hands and for him to commit to demanding an immediate ceasefire and an ending of UK’s arms trade with Israel.”

In a swipe at Keir Starmer’s claim to have “changed” Labour since Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader, the PM replied: “That’s the face of the changed Labour Party.”

Three hours later, Ali posted an apology for his remarks on X (formerly Twitter).

HuffPostUK understands that came after a dressing down by Labour’s chief whip, Alan Campbell.

The MP said: “Earlier at PMQs I asked the Prime Minister about the actions of Israel in Gaza.

“This is obviously a deeply emotive issue. While I do not resile from my strongly held views on the situation in the Middle East I would like to apologise for the way in which I described the Prime Minister in my question.

“We all have a responsibility to be respectful in the language that we use, even when discussing difficult and, at times, sensitive issues.”

