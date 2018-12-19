Labour MP Fiona Onasanya Found Guilty Over Speeding Points Switch

PA/PA Wire Fiona Onasanya, the Labour MP, has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice in relation to speeding points.

A sitting Labour MP was urged to resign on Wednesday after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice by lying about speeding points.

Fiona Onasanya, who represents Peterborough, Cambs, said her brother, Festus Onasanya, was behind the wheel of her Nissan Micra when it was caught travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone in July 2017.

The 35-year-old denied she had perverted the course of justice despite her brother pleading guilty to that charge, as well as two similar counts, earlier this year.

But a jury in a re-trial at London’s Old Bailey disbelieved her version of events and found her guilty.

Her conviction looked likely to trigger a by-election in the marginal constituency of Peterborough, where Onasanya beat sitting Tory MP Stewart Jackson by just 607 votes – just weeks before her car was caught speeding.