Labour MP Ian Austin Challenges Corbyn To Permanently Expel Ken Livingstone Over Anti-Semitism

Labour MP Ian Austin has used a Commons debate on anti-semitism to directly challenge Jeremy Corbyn over the expulsion of Ken Livingstone from the party.
Austin said it was “a disgrace” that the former London Mayor, who was suspended nearly two years ago after claiming Hitler was a Zionist, had not yet been “booted out” of Labour permanently.
He called on shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne, who was speaking from the despatch box during the general debate tabled by his government counterpart Sajid Javid, to make the case to Corbyn himself.
In a furious outburst, which won applause from other members, the Dudley MP said: “It is anti-Semitism, pure and simple. It happened more than two years ago, there has been ample time to deal with it.
“It’s a disgrace that it hasn’t been dealt with. Kick him out immediately.”
He added: “It should have been enough when the Community Security Trust, the Holocaust Educational Trust, the Jewish Labour Movement, the Jewish Leadership Council all said it was enough.
“We have even had the Chief Rabbi speaking out, and still nothing has happened.
“It’s a disgrace. He [Gwynne] should stand at that despatch box and he should tell the leader of the Labour party that Livingstone shout be booted out.”
Wavertree’s Luciana Berger, who said she had been subject to anti-Semitic abuse since becoming involved in Labour politics nearly two decades ago, backed Austin’s call and also received lengthy applause after telling MPs “enough is enough”.
Conservative MP Theresa Villiers said Berger’s speech, along with that of Labour’s John Mann, who said he and his family had received violent threats from “leftist anti-Semites”, was one of the best she had ever heard in the Commons.
Several MPs have already warned they would consider resigning if Livingstone’s suspension is lifted and Corbyn is under increasing pressure to deal with the issue once and for all through the party’s executive channels.
Gwynne said the case was subject to “due process” but agreed the investigation should be sped up. Livingstone’s suspension was made “indefinite” last month by exiting Labour general secretary Iain McNicol.
Corbyn’s office made clear beforehand that although the Labour leader would not speak in the debate, he would be in the Commons chamber to listen to representations - but he left before hearing many of his own MPs participate - returning later.
Communities secretary Sajid Javid called on him to take robust action against anti-Semitism within Labour and said incidents of Jew-hatred were on the rise on the whole across the UK.
Ruth Smeeth, Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, read out a list of abusive comments she had received from members of her own party and also received a prolonged cross-party ovation.
Her colleague Lisa Nandy said the situation should “shame us all” and demanded “concrete action”.