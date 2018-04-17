Labour MP Ian Austin Challenges Corbyn To Permanently Expel Ken Livingstone Over Anti-Semitism

Labour MP Ian Austin has used a Commons debate on anti-semitism to directly challenge Jeremy Corbyn over the expulsion of Ken Livingstone from the party.

Austin said it was “a disgrace” that the former London Mayor, who was suspended nearly two years ago after claiming Hitler was a Zionist, had not yet been “booted out” of Labour permanently.

He called on shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne, who was speaking from the despatch box during the general debate tabled by his government counterpart Sajid Javid, to make the case to Corbyn himself.

In a furious outburst, which won applause from other members, the Dudley MP said: “It is anti-Semitism, pure and simple. It happened more than two years ago, there has been ample time to deal with it.

“It’s a disgrace that it hasn’t been dealt with. Kick him out immediately.”

He added: “It should have been enough when the Community Security Trust, the Holocaust Educational Trust, the Jewish Labour Movement, the Jewish Leadership Council all said it was enough.

“We have even had the Chief Rabbi speaking out, and still nothing has happened.