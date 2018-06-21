Labour MPs Demand 'Compassion' From Government Whips On Commons Voting Rules

The Bradford West MP was pushed through the voting lobby in a wheelchair, carrying a cardboard sick bucket on her lap.

Naz Shah travelled to Westminster having checked herself out of hospital in her pyjamas to vote on the ‘meaningful vote’ amendment, which was nullified after an eleventh hour compromise between Tory rebels and the government.

In the letter, seen by HuffPost UK, Brabin calls for colleagues to be treated with “compassion” and said “the time has now come to develop a kinder and more humane workplace”.

Shadow early years minister Tracy Brabin has written to government chief whip Julian Smith calling the treatment of MPs during Wednesday night’s EU Withdrawal Bill amendment votes “pretty shabby and unedifying”.

More than 40 Labour MPs are calling for reform of Commons rules after a sick MP had to enter the lobby in a wheelchair for a crunch Brexit vote.

Naz Shah was pushed through the lobby in a wheelchair after a hit and run

Shah’s office say the MP had been in hospital in Bradford since Friday after a hit-and-run collision and went “absolutely against doctor’s advice” to sign a form to be allowed to leave.

Heavily-pregnant Laura Pidcock, MP for North West Durham, also had to make it through the lobby despite serious back pain.

Labour say the government suspended a convention, known as ‘nodding through’, which usually spares unwell MPs from having to enter the chamber if they can make it to the Parliamentary estate.

The party’s pairing whip, Mark Tami, told HuffPost UK: “To make a female member heavily sedated on morphine in her pyjamas with a sick bowl through the voting lobby and then have to go round a very odd route to get the wheelchair through, is not on.”

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said she was “particularly sorry” that Shah had been “forced to come and vote”, but blamed Labour for her ordeal, saying they failed to report her condition in time.

“But the fact that she had to come all the way from Bradford when she was clearly so unwell is clearly a matter for the honourable lady’s party,” Leadsom added in the Commons on Thursday.

She said the government had only been told of Shah’s situation just after midday on Wednesday.

Theresa May won the vote on the EU Withdrawal Bill by 319 to 303.

Other MPs, including former minister Jo Swinson, are trying to push through rule reforms which would see pregnant Parliamentarians - or those who have just had a baby - given the right to nominate a proxy vote so they would not have to attend the Commons in person.