Labour MPs Contacted 40,000 Times To Back A 'People's Vote' On The Brexit Deal, Say Lib Dems

A group of 30 Labour MPs have been contacted more than 40,000 times by voters calling on them to back a “people’s vote” on the final Brexit deal, the Lib Dems claimed on Sunday.

Last week, the party urged its membership to help secure a final say on the Brexit deal, with the Lib Dem’s chief whip Alistair Carmichael emailing members asking them to put pressure on Labour MPs who had previously voiced their support for a vote by the public.

Labour MPs contacted include David Lammy, Stella Creasy and Chuka Umunna. The Lib Dems hope they will back their amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill that calls for a referendum on the deal secured with Brussels.

Labour has officially called for a “meaningful vote” on the final Brexit deal, arguing that Parliament must have a say, but has not committed to another referendum.

Explaining that the EU Withdrawal Bill will return to the Commons this week, the Lib Dem email read: “We are seeking to insert an amendment to legislate for a vote on the final Brexit deal”, adding that the it would need cross-party support to pass.

“I have identified 30 MPs who have publicly said that they support a referendum on the deal. If we can get these 30 MPs, or even most of them, to add their names in support of this amendment then we will have a decent chance of getting it debated and voted on.”