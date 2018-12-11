A Labour Brexit spokeswoman was forced to backtrack on a threat to try and oust Theresa May – just minutes after making it.

In a u-turn even quicker than the prime minister’s decision to delay the crunch Commons vote on Brexit, Jenny Chapman backed away from her suggestion Labour could table a motion of no confidence in May by Christmas.

The Shadow Brexit Minister told LBC radio’s Eddie Mair: “It’s going to happen, it’s on its way. I think the vote of confidence will probably come before Santa does.”

Chapman went on: “There will be a vote of no confidence. In a situation like this... any responsible opposition would have no option but to put a vote of no confidence before the House.”

She added: “We understand that it’s an incredibly difficult thing to pull off, which is why we are not rushing at it today.

“It will happen soon, because you can’t have any credibility and leave this for a great length of time. But it is about maximising your prospect of success.”

But just half an hour later she admitted she “might have got a bit carried away”.