Sir John Major Calls For Article 50 To Be Revoked Immediately As Brexit Crisis Deepens

PA Wire/PA Images Former prime minister Sir John Major has said A50 should be revoked

Sir John Major has called for Article 50 to be revoked immediately for “serious and profound reflection” by parliament and the people.

The former Tory prime minister said Theresa May needs the “precious commodity” of more time to sort out Brexit as the crisis over EU withdrawal threatened to engulf the government on Tuesday.

In a separate development in Westminster, Tory MP Nicky Morgan has called for opposition parties to join a national unity government - something which was last resorted to by Winston Churchill during the Second World War.

May was forced into an extraordinary climbdown on Monday when she delayed the meaningful vote on her Brexit deal, acknowledging she faced a resounding defeat.

But Major, who also faced a revolt inside the Conservative Party over Europe, has appealed to his successor to pause the Brexit process.

Speaking at an international affairs think tank in Dublin, he said: “We need to revoke article 50 with immediate effect. The clock, for the moment, must be stopped.

“It’s clear we now need the most precious commodity of all: time. Time for serious and profound reflection by both parliament and people. There will be a way through the present morass, there always is.”

The European Court of Justice ruled on Monday that the UK can unilaterally revoke A50, the UK’s official notice it is leaving the EU, should it wish.