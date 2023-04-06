Leon Neal via Getty Images

Labour is now 40 points ahead of the Conservatives in London, according to a new poll.

A YouGov survey released on Thursday showed Keir Starmer’s party had the biggest lead over the Tories in the capital since 2010.

Labour are on 58%, the Conservatives are on 18%, the Lib Dems are on 9% and the Greens are on 7%.

According to the poll, only 43% of 2019 Conservative voters in London say they would vote the same way if there was a general election tomorrow.

YouGov

YouGov’s Lukas Paleckis said the poll was “further evidence” that the government’s big push on key issues, such as immigration, “is not yet paying off in the ballot box both nationally and in London”.

“In fact, this polling gives the Conservatives their lowest vote share in London since YouGov began tracking back in 2010,” he said.

“In addressing these figures, the Conservatives may wish to focus on the fact that just 43% of Londoners who voted for them in 2019 say they would vote the same way if there was a general election tomorrow, otherwise London’s marginal Tory seats may be at risk.”

It comes ahead of the local elections on May 4, which will be seen as a key test for Rishi Sunak and Starmer ahead of a 2024 general election.

Labour has held a comfortable poll lead or some time and the party will be looking to make gains to show it is within reach of power at Westminster.

Despite Labour’s strong national poll lead, another recent poll showed Starmer’s personal ratings remain “underwhelming”.