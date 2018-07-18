Labour Refuse To Accept Excuse Why Deal With MP On Maternity Leave Was Broken

Labour has said it does not believe the explanation given by Tory chairman Brandon Lewis as to why he breached convention and voted on a key piece of Brexit legislation.

Last night Lewis helped Theresa May narrowly win two crunch votes in the Commons by voting with the government.

However he had been “paired” with Lib Dem Jo Swinson, in the expectation he would not vote in order that she could be at home with her newborn baby.

Lewis and Julian Smith, the Tory Chief Whip, have claimed it was a mistake.

Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesman suggested on Wednesday that Lewis was not being honest about what happened.

“We want a full explanation of what took place. It’s hard to credit the explanation that has been given,” the spokesman said.

“He seems to have been unaware about pairing on the two closest votes. It seems hard to take the existing explanation at face value.”

Theresa May is under pressure to introduce proxy voting for MPs on parental leave in the wake of the row.

The prime minister said today she was “looking very carefully” at recommendations by Parliament’s Procedure Committee to introduce proxy voting which would allow an MP to cast a ballot on behalf of a colleague.

Normally, all MPs have to vote in person.

Harriet Harman, former acting Labour leader, told May during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday that she must allow MPs to have a vote on the issue.

“Last night’s shambles over the vote of the member for East Dunbartonshire should put it beyond doubt that pairing is not the answer for MPs having babies,” said Harman.

“We are elected as MPs to vote in this House and MPs having babies should not lose that right.”