Labour Reshuffle: Angela Rayner Moves To Senior Role After Clash With Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer has reshuffled Labour’s top team following the party’s disastrous local election results, moving Angela Rayner to a senior shadow cabinet role. Rayner will take over as shadow Cabinet Office minister from Rachel Reeves, who has been promoted to shadow chancellor to replace demoted Anneliese Dodds. It comes after a day of wrangling between Starmer and Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, over her removal from the job of party chair and national campaign coordinator following damaging losses in so-called “red wall” areas in Thursday’s local elections. Rayner’s move to a senior shadow Cabinet position could allow her allies to argue that she has emerged from a row with the Labour leader in a stronger position.

Honoured to accept the role of Shadow Chancellor.



Our economic recovery must be fair. We must transform lives & back businesses in every part of our country.



Together we can create the secure jobs & strong infrastructure we need.



Everyone deserves a stake in Britain's future. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) May 9, 2021

HuffPost UK understands that Rayner has also been given a new title of shadow secretary of state for the future of work, and will have a key role in developing Labour’s economic policy for the regions, alongside Dodds who will move to party chair and lead a policy review. Rayner’s beefed up role is likely to be cheered by MPs on the left, who feared Starmer may listen to calls for party to drift to the right on the economy following the election defeats. Shabana Mahmood will take over Rayner’s other former responsibilities as national campaign coordinator.

Pool via Getty Images Starmer and Rayner on the campaign trail on Wednesday in Birmingham