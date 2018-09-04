Labour 'To Back' Plans To Make Misogyny A Hate Crime In Vote On Upskirting Bill

Leon Neal via Getty Images

A campaign to make misogyny a hate crime has received a major boost with Labour set to use legislation on ‘upskirting’ to press for a wider law change. The party’s frontbench is expected to give its full backing, including a likely three-line whip, to amendments by Stella Creasy to the Voyeurism Bill, a senior source has told HuffPost UK. Creasy’s proposals would make hatred of women an “aggravating” factor in cases where sexually intrusive images are taken, giving the courts powers to impose heftier sentences. They would also require police forces to compile evidence of wider misogyny including cat-calling, wolf-whistling and other street harassment, as well as taking photos up women’s skirts in public places. With Labour’s official backing, several backbench Tories could support the plan too, putting huge pressure on Theresa May to clarify whether the government will whip against the proposal. The Prime Minister ensured the government drafted its own legislation on upskirting after “dinosaur” backbencher Sir Christopher Chope sparked huge controversy by blocking Lib Dem Vera Hobhouse’s private members’ bill this summer.

PA Wire/PA Images Sir Christopher Chope was labelled a 'dinosaur' after he blocked the private members bill

The Law Commission is already calling for all hate crime legislation in Britain to be reviewed. Creasy wants a pledge from the government to include misogyny in the review. A senior Labour source said the party would “almost certainly” back the Creasy amendment and that the ball would then be in the government’s court. Shadow Equalities Minister Dawn Butler said: “The scale of misogyny in our society must no longer be tolerated. “There needs to be a fundamental review of all hate crime and sexual offences legislation to ensure victim protection and access to justice. “Misogyny, particularly new issues like image-based sexual abuse or ‘revenge porn’, must be part of that discussion and the Government must immediately launch a consultation on reforming all aspects of these laws.” Creasy told HuffPost: “It’s great if the Labour leadership is listening to the concerns of men and women across the country who think that in the 21st century we should be able to equally walk down the street in safety. “This puts pressure on Theresa May to listen to the Law Commission which wants to review this. I’ve told ministers that if you compel the Commission to do this then I will withdraw the amendment.” Creasy added that the current law protects women in the workplace from discrimination on grounds of their sex, but not in the court room – with upskirting, street harassment, sexually based violence and abuse “a part of life for so many”.

ITV Gina Martin, a victim of upskirting who has campaigned to outlaw the practice