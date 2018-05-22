Labour To Force Commons Vote On Salary Cut For Chris Grayling

Labour frontbenchers are set to force a Commons vote on whether transport secretary Chris Grayling should have his salary cut.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party will use an opposition day on Wednesday to table a “censure motion” calling for Grayling’s ministerial salary to be docked by £2,400 a year over his handling of the East Coast Mainline rail franchise.

The government announced last week that it would renationalise the line following a string of failures and shadow transport minister Andy McDonald accused Grayling of gifting operators Stagecoach and Virgin a “£2 billion bailout” after they neglected to run a proper service.

Labour’s motion - a little-used Parliamentary device which sources say seeks to test whether the Commons supports a government minister in carrying out their responsibilities - is to be tabled by Corbyn, McDonald and shadow cabinet members Peter Dowd, Rachel Maskell and Valerie Vaz.