Labour To Force Vote On Emergency Budget As Inflation Hits 'Worrying' 40-Year High

A large portion of the rise was due to the price cap on energy bills, which was hiked by 54 per cent for the average household at the start of the month.

Higher fuel and food prices, driven by the Ukraine war, are also pushing the cost of living up, with inflation expected to continue to rise this year.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics, said: “Inflation rose steeply in April, driven by the sharp climb in electricity and gas prices as the higher price cap came into effect.

“Around three-quarters of the increase in the annual rate this month came from utility bills.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that inflation was hitting countries around the world and pointed to energy prices as a main culprit.

“We cannot protect people completely from these global challenges but are providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action,” he said.