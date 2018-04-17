Labour's Kezia Dugdale Confronts Minister With 'Rape Clause' Form Amid Claims Policy Benefits Women

“It’s a very simple form” says @AlokSharma_RDG



“Are you reassured by what Alok Sharma said?” @jo_coburn



“No, and it’s utter nonsense” @kezdugdale on the so-called rape clause#bbcdp pic.twitter.com/z351yz3X3c — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) April 17, 2018

Employment Minister Alok Sharma was told the so-called rape clause policy is “an abomination” after Government claims it sees women get “double support”. Labour’s Kezia Dugdale confronted Sharma on the BBC Daily Politics, holding up the documents rape victims may be forced to fill out to secure Tax Credits or Universal Credit under the hated two-child benefit cap. The rule, introduced a year ago, stipulates families can claim child benefits for their first two children only. Parents can only access benefits for a third in special circumstances, including if they disclose they were raped. Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey drew widespread ire for suggesting the policy ensured rape victims got “double support” - meaning they got both the money and “the opportunity to talk”.

Speaking on the BBC Daily Politics, Sharma attempted to defend his colleague by saying the policy dealt with the issue “sensitively”. Former Scottish Labour leader Dugdale hit back, however, and raised the case of a rape victim pregnant with her third child who had contacted her to say she policy would have seen her contemplate suicide. “You don’t understand the shame and the stigma associated with rape,” Dugdale told Sharma, holding up the form to him. “The whole process of asking a woman to declare that she has been raped on a form to receive the tax credits that she was previously entitled to isn’t sensitive, it’s an abomination.

Kez Dugdale Kezia Dugdale on the BBC Daily Politics

She went on: “I don’t think you’ve seen this form because on page 5, you have to write the name of the child, the child that was conceived because their mother was raped. “And then the mother has to sign it.” Turning to Sharma, she questioned: “This, in your view, is sensitive.” Sharma said: “What is absolutely clear is that we need to approach this issue with great sensitively. “The individuals that we are talking about have been through a great deal of pain and suffering and we need to make sure we do that sensitively. “And what Esther McVey, the Secretary of State, was saying yesterday was that we need to provide support, I don’t think anyone should disagree with that and additionally that we need to do this sensitively.”

Esther McVey at the Social Security Committee at Holyrood Esther McVey giving evidence at the Social Security Committee at Holyrood