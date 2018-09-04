Labour’s ruling body has tried to draw a line under the party’s damaging anti-semitism row by adopting internationally agreed guidelines on the issue - while stressing free speech for critics of Israel.

After a tense four-hour debate, the National Executive Committee (NEC) decided to unanimously adopt in full the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition and all its 11 examples of Jew hatred.

The move is a bid to heal relations with the Jewish community, which was furious with a previous code of conduct designed to allow flexibility for those investigated or suspended for anti-semitism.

After a summer of protests and controversy, the NEC veered away from a further row - and a divisive vote among its members - by adopting a general statement defending free speech.

The statement on ‘the protection of freedom of speech and Palestinian rights’ agreed by the NEC says:

“We recommend that we adopt the IHRA in full, with all examples. This does not in any way undermine the freedom of expression on Israel or the rights of Palestinians. We re-invite organisations to engage in consultation on the Code of Conduct.”

A stronger, more specific statement, proposed by Jeremy Corbyn to protect those who describe the creation of Israel as ‘racist’, was withdrawn when it appeared it would not get enough support, one source said.

The longer statement was dubbed ‘Code Plus’ by some on the Left to make clear it was about a caveated definition to govern the party’s code of conduct.

The section that sparked the strongest opposition was this:

“It cannot be considered racist to treat Israel like any other state or to assess its conduct against the standards of international law. “Nor should it be regarded as anti-Semitic to describe Israel, its policies or the circumstances around its foundation as racist because of their discriminatory impact, or to support another settlement of the Israel-Palestine conflict”

Other references to Zionism - including a tradition of anti-Zionism within Labour and the Jewish community - were also opposed by colleagues on the NEC.

Significantly, Momentum founder Jon Lansman and outgoing NEC member Rhea Wolfson, expressed their concerns about formally adopting Corbyn’s longer statement, one NEC source told HuffPost.

Wolfson and Lansman, both of whom are Jewish, were key members of the anti-semitism working group set up to try to find a way out of the crisis.

Wolfson was “very vocal” in saying she could not support the longer Corbyn statement, while Lansman said the statement was not helpful as it would throw up other issues and cause more disagreement.