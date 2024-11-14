Lady Gaga via Associated Press

Wednesday fans should look out for an appearance from Lady Gaga when the hit show returns to our screens next year.

Numerous US outlets including Entertainment Weekly and Variety have claimed that Gaga is currently on location shooting scenes for the second season of the award-winning Netflix series.

Details about the Grammy winner’s role are being kept under wraps, but the role is thought to be a cameo.

Gaga has been linked with Wednesday ever since season one, when a fan-made TikTok of Jenna Ortega’s character dancing to a remixed version of the Born This Way album cut Bloody Mary went viral.

Jenna Ortega shows off her dance moves as Wednesday in one of the show's most iconic sequences Netflix

The TikTok led to a surge in streams for Bloody Mary, which ended up reaching new heights in the charts on both sides of the Atlantic more than a decade after its original release.

Jenna has also made no secret of the fact she’s a Gaga fan, even telling Variety she already has ideas for how the Oscar winner could make an appearance in Wednesday last year.

#Wednesday star Jenna Ortega on what role Lady Gaga might play if she appears in Season 2. "If Lady Gaga were to be a part, [she and Wednesday] would have to be two monsters that understand each other." https://t.co/mPI0zz0SqB pic.twitter.com/wtCU6lVU7V — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

While primarily known for her work as a pop star, Gaga is also an award-winning actor, picking up a Golden Globe for her leading role in the fifth season of American Horror Story.

Since then, she earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in A Star Is Born, not to mention a win for her contribution to its soundtrack.

Gaga’s additional on-screen work includes Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci and the divisive Joker sequel Folie À Deux, in which she played a reimagined version of the DC Comics villain Harley Quinn.