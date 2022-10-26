We’ve all been left speechless at a viral tweet doing the rounds showing a reconstruction of what Mary Magdalene actually looked like.

According to the tweet made by user ‘Future Dilf’ (yeah, you might be seeing the possible flaws in the accuracy of the story already), students at Stanford University reconstructed in 3D how Magdalene ‘might have looked’.

Mother Mary? Well, there’s no doubting that the image looks more like Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga.

Twitter Lady God God?

The tweet has blown up, with it having been shared over 12k times and liked over 70k - but is the picture of Magdalene’s striking resemblance to Stefani Germanotta real?

Sorry to burst your bubble but no, sadly it is a fake - as one Twitter user pointed out, it would be truly incredibly if students could reconstruct what Magdalene looked like as there is no physical archaeological evidence that she existed.

The same format of tweet was even shared on Twitter a few years ago, but with a different historical figure.

Amazingly, Lady Gaga also bears a striking resemblance to what ‘scientists at Harvard’ in 2018 said Cleopatra looked like - Buzzfeed even did a full breakdown of the meme.

However, like any good viral tweet, it hasn’t stopped Twitter users running with it, with incredible results.

