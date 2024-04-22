Lady Gaga Reacts As Pre-Fame Festival Performance From 17 Years Ago Goes Viral

Lady Gaga at the 2022 Grammys (left) and 2007 Lollapalooza festival (right) Kevin Mazur/Jason Squires/Getty

If you’re a pop fan (and if you’re reading this story about Lady Gaga, we’re going to make a fair guess that you are) who spent any time scrolling social media over the weekend, you may have been treated to an incredible throwback.

Numerous social media accounts have been posting old clips of a pre-fame Gaga performing at an outdoor music festival, long before she found international fame with chart-topping hits like Just Dance, Poker Face and Bad Romance.

The clip (which has accrued 15.8 million views on X alone since the weekend, and an additional two million on TikTok), shows the naturally-brunette star delivering an enthusiastic rendition of The Fame cut Summerboy at the Lollapalooza festival, wearing a disco ball-inspired bikini, thigh-high stockings and some of her signature heels.

Lady Gaga performing at Lollapalooza before she was famous, 2007 pic.twitter.com/zzW1WyEaF7 — Gaga Doing Things (@LGDoingThings) April 20, 2024

And, as spotted by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, Gaga herself lifted the lid on the performance in the comments after the clip was brought to her attention.

“I made that outfit myself,” she apparently wrote on TikTok, noting she’d bought mirrors at the craft shop M&J Trimmings before smashing them up and gluing them onto a bra.

The future Oscar winner recalled: “That was my mic. And my disco ball. I didn’t have a lot and my dub plates skipped that day.”

The 13-time Grammy winner has opened up multiple times in the past about her DIY approach during the early stages of her career as Lady Gaga.

“I creative direct everything that I do,” Gaga told Jonathan Ross back in 2009, shortly after her first hit singles in the UK.

“They were trying to explain to me, in the venues that I was playing in, that we wouldn’t have enough space to fog the stage. And I cleverly reminded them that when I was go-go dancing in New York, I used to carry a fog machine in my purse. And fog myself.”