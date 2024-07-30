Lady Gaga Seems To Be Engaged, And The News Was Leaked In The Most Random Video

Sacré bleu!

The video — which features Gaga and Attal chatting in the stands during a swimming event — seems like pretty banal TikTok fodder. And it would have been … if it weren’t for Gaga dropping some very interesting intel in the most casual of ways: She’s engaged.

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original - Gabriel Attal

In the video, the Born This Way singer can be heard referring to her longtime entrepreneur and tech investor boyfriend Michael Polansky as her “fiancé” as she introduces him to Attal.

HuffPost has reached out to Lady Gaga to confirm the news — but we’d like to imagine Polansky popped the question the day before under the Eiffel Tower and they toasted their engagement with the good stuff, or real bubbly from France’s famed Champagne region.

Lady Gaga introduces France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to a man who looks a lot like Michael Polansky during the swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday. OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

Gaga and Polansky made their romance Instagram official in February 2020, with a sweet snap of the upcoming “Joker” star on Polansky’s lap. But rumours that the two were dating came a year before when Page Six reported they met at a birthday party for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker in December.