Lady Gaga Seems To Be Engaged, And The News Was Leaked In The Most Random Video

Sacré bleu!
On Sunday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal posted a video to his TikTok account thanking Lady Gaga for performing “Mon Truc en Plumes” at the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, France.
The video — which features Gaga and Attal chatting in the stands during a swimming event — seems like pretty banal TikTok fodder. And it would have been … if it weren’t for Gaga dropping some very interesting intel in the most casual of ways: She’s engaged.
In the video, the Born This Way singer can be heard referring to her longtime entrepreneur and tech investor boyfriend Michael Polansky as her “fiancé” as she introduces him to Attal.
HuffPost has reached out to Lady Gaga to confirm the news — but we’d like to imagine Polansky popped the question the day before under the Eiffel Tower and they toasted their engagement with the good stuff, or real bubbly from France’s famed Champagne region.
Gaga and Polansky made their romance Instagram official in February 2020, with a sweet snap of the upcoming “Joker” star on Polansky’s lap. But rumours that the two were dating came a year before when Page Six reported they met at a birthday party for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker in December.
Gaga has previously been linked to club promoter Lüc Carl and actor Taylor Kinney, to whom she was engaged until their split in July 2016. Since then, Gaga was also engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, but their relationship ended in February 2019.