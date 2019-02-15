Lady Gaga had to think fast when fans spotted an unfortunate mistake in her new tattoo.
On Valentine’s Day, she and her manager Bobby Campbell got matching tattoos, spelling out “Gaga” in musical notes.
However, when she shared the photo on Instagram – which has since been pulled – it was noted that only four of the five stave lines notes are usually written on had been inked.
Shortly afterwards, Gaga revealed that she’d been back to LA tattoo artist Daniel Winter to correct the error, blaming the mistake on “too many tequilas”.
“Musical crisis averted,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the corrected tattoo. “Too many tequilas… forgot the fifth staff [what Americans tend to call staves] line poor thing. Here’s the real deal.”
She later joked: “As a music theory student I’m appalled, as someone having fun with their friends I’m relieved.”
Still, she should probably just be grateful she managed to spell “Gaga” and not “barbecue grill”...
Gaga also showed off a more intricate design on her spine, inspired by La Vie En Rose, the Edith Piaf song her character in A Star Is Born performs in one memorable scene.
The singer has previously had tattoos in honour of all of her hit albums, including a “monster paw” for Born This Way, a trumpet for her Tony Bennett duets collection Cheek To Cheek and the word Artpop, which was her way of announcing her third album’s title.
Next week, Gaga will find out if she has finally bagged her first Academy Award, having been nominated in the categories of Best Actress and Best Original Song, both for her efforts in A Star Is Born.