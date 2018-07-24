Hundreds of people are missing and several are feared dead after a hydropower dam under construction in Laos collapsed causing flash flooding which swept away homes, local media reported on Tuesday.

Officials have brought boats to help evacuate people in San Sai district of Attapeu province in the southeast of the country as water levels rise after the dam collapsed, ABC Laos news reported.

A video posted by the news network on its Facebook page showed villagers stopping to watch fast-flowing water from the side of a river bank.