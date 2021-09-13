Twitter critics were quick to slam Larry Kudlow on Sunday after the former White House economic adviser said he “yearns for the calmness of Donald Trump.”

Even Kudlow seemed to be aware of how incredible that sounded, because he instantly added: “I’m being actually quite serious here.”

Kudlow – who, incidentally, also declared 18 months ago that the Trump administration had shut down Covid-19 “pretty close to airtight” – said during an appearance on Fox Business that the former president was a “good, hands-on decision-maker.”