18 Last-Minute Valentine’s Gifts That Don’t Cost More Than £20 But Will Still Show You Care

Every year, I remind my boyfriend that we really don’t need to do anything for Valentine’s Day, as it’s just a commercial holiday that we both find a little bit cringey. And thankfully, my guy’s been around the block enough times to know to take this statement with a hefty pinch of salt.
Clearly, I’m still expecting a card, some flowers, my favourite home cooked dinner, and for him to reel off a list of his favourite things about me at least three times throughout the course of the day. Because even if you’re both not big on Valentine’s Day, it’s still nice to know that the person you love appreciates you.
All under £20, these thoughtful yet thrifty gifts will hit just the right note if you’re looking to subtly and sweetly mark the season of love — but know your partner wouldn’t want anything too extravagant or showy. Plus, you’ll be pleased to know that all these gifts have delivery options that will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day.