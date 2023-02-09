Lifeshoppingsex and relationships Dating

18 Last-Minute Valentine’s Gifts That Don’t Cost More Than £20 But Will Still Show You Care

FYI: If your girlfriend says she doesn’t even want a card, it’s a test. Get her something.

Left it a bit last-minute? Nab one of these lovely yet lowkey gifts that'll definitely come in time for Valentine's Day
Every year, I remind my boyfriend that we really don’t need to do anything for Valentine’s Day, as it’s just a commercial holiday that we both find a little bit cringey. And thankfully, my guy’s been around the block enough times to know to take this statement with a hefty pinch of salt.

Clearly, I’m still expecting a card, some flowers, my favourite home cooked dinner, and for him to reel off a list of his favourite things about me at least three times throughout the course of the day. Because even if you’re both not big on Valentine’s Day, it’s still nice to know that the person you love appreciates you.

All under £20, these thoughtful yet thrifty gifts will hit just the right note if you’re looking to subtly and sweetly mark the season of love — but know your partner wouldn’t want anything too extravagant or showy. Plus, you’ll be pleased to know that all these gifts have delivery options that will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day.

1
Not On The High Street
Buy a bookworm this personalised heart-shaped corner page marker
Made from gorgeous Italian leather, this heart-shaped bookmark would be a thoughtful gift for any avid reader. When it comes to personalisation, you’ll be able to pick from eight colours of leather, as well as eight foiling options that’ll be used for engraving their initials.
£10.50 from Not On The High Street
2
The Body Shop
Help a stressed-out partner unwind before bed with this gorgeous massage oil
Infused with lavender and vetiver essential oils, this non-sticky massage oil would make the perfect gift for the partner who likes to spend time unwinding before they go to sleep. Plus, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, you could always offer a helping hand with the massage…
£19 from The Body Shop
3
Amazon
Make it easier for your favourite sports fan to watch matches on their phone
Whenever his favourite team is playing, my boyfriend can be found trying to subtly balance his phone on the arm of the sofa while we’re watching TV. To save him the hassle, I might just buy him this handy phone stand, so he can place it on the coffee table, and watch the game hands-free.
£10.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
Bring a new element to their morning coffees with this handheld electric milk frother
This handy battery-powered gadget will give anyone who loves a hot drink the ability to make their own foamy flat whites and lattes from home. Simply pop it in the liquid, hold down the button for roughly fifteen seconds, and stop when you’re happy with the level of froth.
£6.99 from Amazon
5
Not On The High Street
And serve up their foamy beverage with a sweet chocolate-dusted message
Clearly, a dusting of powdered chocolate or cinnamon makes the ultimate finishing touch to any frothy beverage. So, personalise this stencil with your message of choice, and surprise your partner with a dusted message on their morning beverage!
£16 from Not On The High Street
6
Amazon
Bring a different dimension to date night with this card deck for couples
With this insightful deck of cards, you and your significant other will get to enjoy digging deep and learning more about each other from the comfort of your home. Great if you’re looking to spend more quality time together, it’ll be a brilliant addition to date night.
£14.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Make their long soaks in the tub even better by buying them a bath tray
If your partner can soak in the tub for hours on end, then this bamboo bath tray will definitely get regularly used. Extendable to fit all bath sizes, it’s got a mobile phone holder, wine glass holder, tablet or book stand, candle slot, and even a detachable spa tray.
£19.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
If they love a complicated coffee order, then get them a set of barista-style syrups
Ended up falling in love with the kind of person who always asks for a ridiculous amount of additions to their coffee? Then they’d absolutely love this set of barista-style syrups, where they’ll get to experiment with vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, gingerbread, and amaretto.
£9.37 from Amazon
9
Not On The High Street
Gift them this sweet memento that they can carry in their wallet
Far more hardy than a photo print-out or polaroid, this aluminium card will make a lovely addition to the wallet of a loved one. Simply upload your chosen photo, write out the personal message you’d like etched on it, and it’ll be with you in a matter of days.
£12.50 from Not On The High Street
10
Amazon
Make their morning commute more manageable with this handy travel mug
Whether it’s for the train journey into town, the walk to work, or the school run, this travel coffee cup will be a welcome addition to the commute for anyone who’s not fully awake until they’ve had their coffee. Plus, it comes with a straw, and even collapses down for easy storage.
£16.99 from Amazon
11
Beavertown Brewery
Treat a craft beer drinker to this Beavertown Brewery bundle
The perfect gift for a craft beer fan, this bundle includes five IPAs of varying unique flavours, a classic pale ale, a lager, and a Beavertown pint glass with its iconic psychedelic print. There are loads of other bundles to choose from, but this one feels like a good bet if you’re after a real range.
£16.50 from Beavertown Brewery
12
Amazon
If they like their food to pack a punch, then they’ll love growing their own chilli plants
There’s definitely a joke to be made somewhere here about turning up the heat. But in all seriousness, if your significant other is big on their spice, buy them this bestselling kit that’ll take them step-by-step through the process of growing their own chilli plants.
£10.86 from Amazon
13
Not On The High Street
Put an end to charger arguments with these personalised leather labels
Chargers are a real issue in my household, so I can’t help thinking that these labels would make a hilarious — yet actually useful — gift for my boyfriend. Plus, never again being accused of stealing his iPhone charger would also be a gift for me, too.
£10 from Not On The High Street
14
Amazon
Help keep your girlfriend who’s always cold warm with this wearable blanket
It’s February, it’s freezing, and we’re all trying to save money by not putting our heating on. So, don’t you even think about buying the woman in your life some skimpy lingerie! Instead, help her to stay warm and cosy by buying her a blanket with sleeves.
£19.99 from Amazon
15
Not On The High Street
Swap the standard coasters for this far more personal cork pair
There’s something super retro about this pair of cork coasters, and I truly can’t get enough of them. Just provide both of your names, and they’ll be elegantly engraved around a heart, on each coaster.
£18 from Not On The High Street
16
John Lewis & Partners
Treat a whisky lover to these decadent dark chocolate truffles
If your partner loves whisky, then you can’t go wrong with this signature Charbonnel et Walker box of eight dark chocolate truffles. Each truffle contains a delicious dark chocolate ganache, and a Scotch whisky centre.
£16 from John Lewis & Partners
17
Amazon
Make sure your plant-based partner doesn’t miss out on Valentine’s Day chocolate
It can be quite tricky to track down fancy boxes of chocolates or truffles that are vegan, so shopping for traditional Valentine’s Day sets will be a bit tricky. But this award-winning selection of truffles bit the bill, and are also really affordable.
£9.99 from Amazon
18
Not On The High Street
And if flowers aren’t her thing, then get her an edible rose instead
Far cheaper (and tastier) than a bouquet, this rose cookie card can be personalised with your partner’s name, and tastes amazing. Plus, it’ll fit easily through a letterbox, so is the perfect gift to send to a long-distance love.
£11.25 from Not On The High Street
