Lauren Harries Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Reality star Lauren Harries has been placed in an induced coma, her family has revealed.

The 45-year-old was admitted to hospital in April, where she underwent emergency brain surgery.

Since then, the former Celebrity Big Brother finalist has been recovering in hospital, and her mother has been sharing frequent updates on Lauren’s official Twitter account.

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed that Lauren had been placed in a coma by doctors after suffering a seizure during the night.

Advertisement

“Last night Lauren had a seizure and doctors have had to put her into an induced coma to get it under control,” the post read. “Lauren needs all your support and wishes, she loves you all.”

Last night Lauren had a seizure and doctors have had to put her into an induced coma to get it under control. Lauren needs all your support and wishes, she loves you all. — Lauren Harries (@LaurenHarries) June 5, 2023

Lauren originally rose to fame as a child in the late 1980s, appearing as an antiques expert on Terry Wogan’s talk show.

As an adult, she made appearances on shows like Trust Me I’m A Beauty Therapist and This Morning, before eventually landing a slot in the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in the summer of 2013.

Advertisement

During her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, she became known for her friendship with fellow housemate Courtney Stodden, and eventually finished in third place, behind 5ive singer Abz Love and Geordie Shore cast member Charlotte Crosby.

In the years after, she continued to make appearances on Big Brother spin-off show Bit On The Side, as well as the Channel 4 dating show Naked Attraction.