Ofcom Reaches Decision After Bridgerton Star Adjoa Andoa's Coronation Comments Spark Complaints

Adjoa Andoh pictured in December 2022 Lia Toby via Getty Images

Ofcom has said it will not be pursuing the complaints made about remarks made by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh during coverage of King Charles’ coronation.

Last month, Adjoa joined ITV as part of their coverage of the coronation, during which she commented that she’d been “very struck” by the disparity between the “rich diversity of the Abbey” and what she described as a “terribly white” scene after the royals waved to the public from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

She added: “I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: ’What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?”

This comment made headlines at the time, and was widely covered by stations like GB News and TalkTV. It was later revealed it had become Ofcom’s most complained-about moment of 2023, with the media regulator receiving 8,371 complaints in total.

On Monday morning, the TV watchdog announced that it would not be taking the matter any further.

We can today confirm we will not be pursuing complaints made about ITV's coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III.



Some viewers complained about comments made on the Royal family's appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.



“We carefully considered complaints from viewers who objected to a comment made by Adjoa Andoa during ITV’s live coverage of the coronation of King Charles III,” a spokesperson said. “We understand some viewers had strong feelings about this comment.

“However, given this personal observation was made in the context of a wide-ranging panel discussion – and taking into account the right to freedom of expression – we will not be pursuing this further.”

Adjoa previously addressed the backlash her comments received during an interview on Radio 4 the morning after King Charles’ coronation, explaining: “I think I may have upset a few people yesterday.

“I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was, and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: ‘Oh it’s so white!’ because the day had been so mixed. I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

She later reiterated to The Guardian it had not been her “intention to upset anyone” and that she would “continue to celebrate the king” during what she referred to as “an exciting moment in our history.”

Adjoa is best known for her role as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, a role she reprised in the recent Netflix prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.