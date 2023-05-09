Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Orlando Bloom was one proud partner after watching his fiancée Katy Perry perform at the coronation concert over the weekend.

The I Kissed A Girl singer was one of the musicians who took to the stage in front of the Royal Family during Sunday’s gig at Windsor Castle, following King Charles III’s Coronation.

Katy thrilled fans with her special renditions of hits Roar and Firework, which similarly impressed Orlando, who shared a sweet message of pride on his Instagram.

Sharing photos from Katy’s set, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor wrote: “Immensely proud of you my my love. You always bring the light.”

Katy, who has been with the British star since 2016 and shares two-year-old daughter Daisy with him, commented: “Our light.”

Katy performing during the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle WPA Pool via Getty Images

Following the coronation concert, Katy and fellow performer Lionel Richie called in via satellite to American Idol – on which they both appear as judges – after they had to miss the live show on Sunday due to the royal occasion.

However, their appearance was crashed by two very special guests, when King Charles and Queen Camilla made their way into view, with the former joking: “I just wanted to check… how long you’ll be using this room for?”

Charles went on to praise the two “brilliant” performers for their routines during his show, with Camilla also taking a moment to compliment Katy’s “frock”, which garnered plenty of attention during the show.

Paloma Faith, Olly Murs and Andrea Bocelli were also among the musicians on the line-up for King Charles’ coronation concert, at the end of which Take That closed the show with a selection of their hits.

There were also cameo appearances from Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy, while Tom Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded skit.

