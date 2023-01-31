Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Ex Miranda Kerr Make Joint Red Carpet Appearance

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr pushed back against the “antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives” with a joint appearance in Los Angeles this weekend.

The two women enjoyed a night out at the 2023 G’Day USA Arts Gala, which took place Saturday at the Skirball Cultural Center and honors Australians who are prominent in the U.S. entertainment industry. Prior to the ceremony, the pair happily posed for photos together on the red carpet.

The friendship has caught many fans and media outlets by surprise given that Katy, a 13-time Grammy nominee, is engaged to Miranda’s ex-husband, Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry (left) presented an award to Miranda Kerr at the G'Day USA Arts Gala. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Miranda, a model and Australian native, split from Orlando in 2013 after about three years of marriage. The former couple have an 11-year-old son, Flynn.

Miranda has been married to Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, with whom she has two sons, since 2017.

Katy and Orlando became engaged in 2019 and are parents to daughter Daisy Dove, who turned 2 in August of last year.

The Roar singer alluded to her seemingly unlikely bond with Miranda on Saturday while presenting her pal with the Excellence in the Arts award at the annual event, now in its 20th year.

“Some of you might be confused about why I’m introducing Miranda,” Katy told the crowd, according to People. “That doesn’t play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives.”

Perry described Kerr as "love" and said she was “so grateful for our modern blended family.” Steve Granitz via Getty Images

“And yes, it’s true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including Evan [Spiegel], but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love,” she continued. “And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations.”

Later in her speech, Katy said she was “so grateful for our modern blended family.”

“It’s like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with,” she said of Miranda.

The two women have previously expressed their shared admiration in interviews and on social media.

“I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband,” Kerr said of Perry in 2020. JC Olivera via Getty Images

“I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” Miranda said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020.

“I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband.”

That respect extends to her ex-husband as well, Miranda later told the Ladies First With Laura Brown” podcast.

