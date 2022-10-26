Katy Perry’s Eyelid Malfunction On Stage In Las Vegas Prompts Fan Theories Galore

Katy Perry fans have been sharing their theories after a clip of the US star suffering some sort of eyelid malfunction while on stage in Las Vegas went viral.

In the footage, the Roar singer can be seen struggling to keep her right eye open. She then twice presses her temple to try and open the eye as her lashes flutter erratically.

The 38-year-old appears unfazed and after correcting her eye, continues with her show.

wait why’d her eye do that-? pic.twitter.com/0gscNxtnhv — Shine 🅴 (@eyesforselenar) October 23, 2022

As the clip went viral, it didn’t take long for Katy Cats to start speculating about what caused the musician’s eye to appear to close involuntarily.

“She’s glitching,” one person commented on TikTok.

“She lost the WiFi connection,” another joked.

“That baby doll you had as a kid with the eye that kept closing,” said another.

Maybe this did long term damage pic.twitter.com/Ml4VvgTfKJ — Cherrysodapop (@cherrysodapop11) October 23, 2022

She teased it in her 365 official music video pic.twitter.com/k3xxgDhLF9 — Katy Nation (@KatyNation20) October 23, 2022

Others claimed it was actually part of her act.

“OK so this is some weird gag she does at her show to resemble those old dolls that opened and closed their eyes when you tilted them,” a fan explained on Reddit.

“I was kinda worried it was a stroke or surgery mishap. But no, she does that on purpose.”

Meanwhile, another fan, who said she’d spoken to a make-up artist friend, had a much more practical theory as to what was causing Katy’s eye to malfunction.

“Katy has false lashes on in this. It’s likely there’s something in her eye, or bothering her eye, but she can’t rub them because it will ruin her makeup,” she claimed.

“Stage makeup is very heavy and will get everywhere when you touch it. She’s gentling pulling her temple area to try and alleviate the itch or clear whatever is bothering her eye without doing damage.”

Katy Perry Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Whatever the cause, Katy has actually spoken of what she described as her “wonk eye” before, when she was a judge on American Idol.

“A bunch of my fans created a fandom over my wonk eye. I even have a fandom that calls itself, ‘Katy’s wonk eye’,” she said.

“It’s my right eye. So just celebrate all that stuff. Don’t worry about it,” she told a contestant with the same issue.

Although Katy has yet to confirm exactly what was going on with her eye, she previously revealed in 2011 that she had a prescription for her eye condition, although it’s unclear if this is what caused her eyelid to close on stage.