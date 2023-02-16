Orlando Bloom Gets Candid About 'Challenges' In His Relationship With Fiancée Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at an event in September 2021 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Orlando Bloom has opened up about some of the “challenges” he and fiancée Katy Perry face in their relationship.

In a new interview with Flaunt, the former Pirates Of The Caribbean star discusses an upcoming project, which sees him tackling all kinds of physical challenges, from parachute-jumping and free diving to wingsuit flying.

During the conversation, he admits that the California Gurls singer – who he refers to as his “baby mama and life partner” – is often “stressed” about his pursuits.

“We’re in two very different pools,” the British actor told the magazine as part of their Cocoon issue. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

Orlando continued: “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.

“We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

The Hollywood couple have been engaged since 2019 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Orlando and Katy first began dating in 2016, but announced their split a year later.

After reuniting in 2018, the pair revealed they were engaged in 2019, and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy, in August 2020.

The Lord Of The Rings star also has a 12-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous relationship with model Miranda Kerr, to whom he was married between 2010 and 2013.