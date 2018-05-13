How Assad's New Law Could Strip Syrians In The UK Of Their Old Homes

It’s been seven years since Wael saw his home in Aleppo. After attending a peaceful protest against the regime in 2011, the 39-year-old was forced to flee the country after being told he had been placed on a government blacklist.

He now lives in the UK and often dreams of returning home. But this week, that became impossible.

Like 5.5 million other Syrian refugees living outside the country, Wael may have his home seized by the state under a new rule, Law 10, which came into effect this week.

When it was proposed in April, it gave homeowners just 30 days to register in person, or via a nominated relative, to provide proof of ownership of their property. Introduced under President Bashar al-Assad, the government claims it will help clear up who owns property in war-damaged areas of the country, and help the authorities plan their reconstruction efforts.

But human rights experts have described Law 10 as “ethnic cleansing by stealth”, likening it to the Absentee Law imposed on Palestinians who were forced from their lands by Israel in 1948.

For many Syrian refugees, returning home means facing possible detention, torture and even death. The process of proving ownership is dependant on clearance from the Mukhabarat, the regime’s feared secret police. Wael, and many other Syrian refugees in the UK, says he’d be arrested on arrival. “Not only me, most Syrians would be arrested,” he says.