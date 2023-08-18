‘Terrified’: Late Night Show Host Shows Why Trump Is Scared 'For The First Time'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said Donald Trump is already acting like “a defeated man” as he faces four criminal cases.

O’Donnell pointed to the former president’s “low-energy” appearance on Fox Business on Thursday afternoon.

But he said the surest sign something has changed came when Trump suddenly cancelled his news conference where he claimed he would reveal “irrefutable” evidence of election fraud.

Trump said he bailed on the event due to the advice of attorneys ― but O’Donnell said the former president has never listened to his lawyers before.

Now, suddenly, he is.

“That’s how terrified Donald Trump is tonight for the first time,” O’Donnell said.

The change took hold after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a 13-count indictment against Trump in a case that observers believe could be the most challenging one yet for the former president.

“Donald Trump’s criminal defence lawyers were all far too weak and unprofessional to get him to stop saying poisonous, racist things about Fani Willis ― until she indicted him,” he said, adding:

“And now we see Fani Willis’ indictment has landed on Donald Trump more heavily than any other indictment of Donald Trump. Fani Willis’ indictment is the indictment that made Donald Trump shut up.”