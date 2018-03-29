An “offensive” tweet by pro-Brexit organisation Leave.EU has provoked outrage after suggesting anti-Semitism in the Labour Party is a result of “Britain’s exploding Muslim population”.

The controversial tweet said: “Is it any wonder that Labour can’t be bothered to deal with the disgusting antisemitism in their party when they are so reliant on the votes of Britain’s exploding Muslim population? It’s a question of maths for these people, not justice!”

Labour MP David Lammy reported the tweet to the police and the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Muslims has called on Leave.EU to withdraw the “inflammatory” post and apologise.