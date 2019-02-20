The first trailer for controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland has been released.

The film – set to air on Channel 4 next month – features interviews with two alleged victims of the late pop superstar and has been met with an angry reaction from the Jackson estate.

James Safechuck and Wade Robson alleged Jackson abused them as children.

The trailer for the documentary features snippets of an interview with Robson who says: “He told me if they ever found out what we were doing, he and I would go to jail.”