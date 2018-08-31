Jeremy Corbyn's Allies Back Drive To Call Out Anti-Semitism Online

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Jeremy Corbyn’s allies are backing a new drive by influential leftwing social media accounts to call out anti-Semitism among those claiming to support the Labour leader. Pro-Corbyn groups like Momentum, as well as individuals with large followings, have in recent weeks mobilised the Left to combat anti-Jewish tropes and propaganda on the internet. Those close to him have welcomed and encouraged the determined effort to root out the problem, but HuffPost UK understands that there is frustration in the leader’s office that the online abuse continues despite the pushback.

To minimise the number of Jewish victims of the Holocaust, is Holocaust denial. 6 million Jews were killed, not 270,000. I am reporting & unfollowing this person and I hope a lot of my followers do the same. These people give Corbyn and us all a bad name. We must call it out! https://t.co/CZdrstXgtA — Chelley Ryan 😉 #RJCOB (@chelleryn99) August 27, 2018

.@chelleryn99 has been campaigning for Corbyn since before he was even on the ballot in 2015. We're with @EL4JC on this: If you're attacking, accusing or smearing Chelley - for calling out a Holocaust-denying antisemite - then please unfollow 👍 — Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) August 29, 2018

The campaign organisation has also been flagging and reporting anti-Semitic content in popular pro-Corbyn Facebook groups.

High profile Twitter accounts that support Labour leader, including Corbyn’s early social media guru Ben Sellers, have also condemned abuse and encouraged their large number of followers to do the same.

Please support @chelleryn99 - she is doing a brave job calling out holocaust deniers and is sadly getting abuse from a few idiots for it. She’s been with JC since day one, and is a brilliant activist. ❤️✊🏼❤️ https://t.co/GldJJMNpUo — Jeremy Corbyn for PM (@JeremyCorbyn4PM) August 29, 2018

It’s shocking that anyone is coming to @cosmiclandmine ‘s defence. This is clear antisemitism and if you defend him, you’re not an ally. To be anti-racist, you must oppose all forms of racism. #NotInMyName — Hasan Patel🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) August 29, 2018

💯 agree with @chelleryn99. No place for Holocaust deniers anywhere near the labour movement, and that’s what this is: this kind of thing is diametrically opposed to socialism. Astonishing to think that anyone could think any different. https://t.co/v0ynqCRVDv — Ben Sellers (@MrBenSellers) August 27, 2018

To anyone accusing @chelleryn99 of a "witch-hunt", simply for calling out clear Holocaust denial - unfollow us now.



We can fight for justice and the rights of ALL people without giving succour to offensive, ludicrous right wing conspiracy theories.



Solidarity Chelley ✊ https://t.co/uFyuEUwiY6 — EL4C (@EL4JC) August 29, 2018