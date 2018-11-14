Men Blew Up Leicester Shop To 'Murder Friend Who Knew Too Much About Insurance Scam'

HuffPost UK The aftermath of the explosion.

Three men caused a bomb-like explosion to murder five people, including a friend who was involved in a bogus £300,000 insurance claim, because “she knew too much”, a court has heard. Arkan Ali, Hawkar Hassan and Aram Kurd allegedly doused a shop in “many, many litres of petrol” before causing the blast – something which “did not bother these defendants one bit”. Leicester Crown Court heard how some in the neighbourhood near the Polish supermarket on Hinckley Road, Leicester, thought a bomb had exploded. The prosecution said the trio destroyed the shop and the contents to gain an insurance payout of about £300,000, which “boils down to greed”. The jury also heard that the defendants intentionally “left (Viktorija Ijevleva) to die” in the explosion and fire which was started in the basement of the building.

Opening the case, David Herbert QC told a jury of seven women and five men the defendants intended to maximise the damage to the premises and “would have known” people were in the two-storey flat above. Ali, 37, Hassan, 33, and Kurd, 34, pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder and five alternative counts of manslaughter at a previous hearing. They also denied conspiring with 22-year-old Ijevleva to make a gain, by dishonestly pursuing an insurance claim in respect of a fire at the shop. Ijevleva, Mary Ragoobeer, 46, her teenage sons Shane and Sean, and 18-year-old Leah Beth Reek, 18, who was Shane’s girlfriend, were killed in the blast in February.

One of the Ragoobeer family just escaped from from the blast, which the prosecution described as a “miracle”. Addressing the jury on Wednesday, Herbert said: “At 7.01pm on the evening of February 25 2018, a massive explosion occurred in the basement of premises here in Leicester. “So massive that some in the neighbourhood thought it was a bomb that had exploded. “The explosion and the proceeding fire demolished a building and killed five people in the building – one person who was in the shop and four who were in the flat above enjoying a peaceful night in.”

