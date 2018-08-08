A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a “horrific” attack on a woman at a children’s playground in Leicester.
The 56-year-old has also been charged with committing a serious sexual assault in an incident that left the victim with “very serious injuries”.
The woman was found near the park, which is located in Cedar Road and Evington Place, at 4.45am on Friday, Leicestershire Police said. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
The scene was cordoned off by crime scene investigators and forensic specialists, who were called in to search the area as officers scoured CCTV footage in the area.
Detective Inspector Gareth Goddard, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are still very keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this horrific assault in the early hours of Friday morning.
“If you have any information and have not yet spoken to police, then I would encourage you to do so as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with any information about the assault is urged to call Leicestershire Police on 101 and quote incident 53 of 3 August 2018.