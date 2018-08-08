A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a “horrific” attack on a woman at a children’s playground in Leicester.

The 56-year-old has also been charged with committing a serious sexual assault in an incident that left the victim with “very serious injuries”.

The woman was found near the park, which is located in Cedar Road and Evington Place, at 4.45am on Friday, Leicestershire Police said. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The scene was cordoned off by crime scene investigators and forensic specialists, who were called in to search the area as officers scoured CCTV footage in the area.