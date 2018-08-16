Corbyn Ally And Union Boss Len McCluskey Turns On Jewish Leaders After Wreath Row

Len McCluskey has hit out at what he calls the “intransigent hostility” of Jewish community leaders and accused “Blairite” Labour MPs of exploiting the anti-Semitism row to provoke a split in the party.

Writing for HuffPost UK on Thursday afternoon, the general secretary of the Unite union and close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, said Labour risked descending “into a vortex of McCarthyism”.

Corbyn and the party have been engulfed in controversy after failing to endorse the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism in its entirety.

The Labour leader has also come under fire for attending a controversial event at a Palestinian Martyrs Cemetery in Tunis in 2014.

McCluskey said today the problem of anti-Semitism in the party was “not manufactured but has certainly been wildly exaggerated by now”.

“I am at a loss to understand the motives of the leadership of the Jewish community – the Board of Deputies, the Jewish Leadership Council and the Jewish Labour Movement,” he said.

“They raised entirely proper concerns, but have simply refused to take ‘yes’ for an answer.”

McCluskey said the “more Corbyn has personally sought to build bridges” with the Jewish community “the worse the rhetoric has become”.

“What is the response from the leading Jewish community organisations to this record of reaching out, of understanding, and of action? Intransigent hostility and an utter refusal to engage in dialogue about building on what has been done and resolving outstanding difficulties,” McCluskey said.

He added: “I therefore appeal to the leadership of the Jewish community to abandon their truculent hostility, engage in dialogue and dial down the rhetoric, before the political estrangement between them and the Labour Party becomes entrenched.”

The union boss said the leadership of the Jewish community should “grasp the hand stretched out towards them”.

And he accused the three newspapers; the Jewish Chronicle, Jewish News and Jewish Telegraph; that claimed Corbyn was an “an existential threat to Jewish life” of a “thoroughly irresponsible act of fear-mongering”.