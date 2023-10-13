Lenny Kravitz Basically Bares It All In New Music Video

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It looks like Lenny Kravitz has nothing to hide.

The musician premiered an undeniably saucy video for his song “TK421” on Thursday, going almost nude for a significant portion of its three and a half minutes.

The video shows Kravitz romping around a mansion in various states of undress as his retro-inspired rock song plays.

After beginning with the star climbing out of bed in the buff, he saunters past a statue that strategically masks his intimate bits — but little else.

Somehow managing to make his entire morning routine NSFW, the “Fly Away” singer showers, brushes his teeth and enjoys a morning smoke before the video shows an eye-popping shot of his groin, which he modestly hides with his hands.

A visit to the closet is just as much about stripping down as getting dressed, but after finding some very practical snakeskin pants, Kravitz remembers to pick up his guitar.

Lenny Kravitz arrives at the Oscars on March 12 in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis via Associated Press

In some of the rare moments when he’s fully clothed, the “Hunger Games” star decides to lounge in a bathtub and gyrate upon a gold chair.

Appearing to have checked everything off his to-do list, the video ends with the singer and actor swaggering out of his mansion’s front door.

In the past, Kravitz has never seemed shy about being nude.

An Instagram photo in January showed him wading in the ocean, with the image framed to reveal just one side of his bare derrière.