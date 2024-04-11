Lenny Kravitz Goes Full Rockstar In Leather-Clad Viral Workout Video

We can’t get Lenny Kravitz’s rockstar gym attire off our mind.

On Tuesday, the American Woman singer, 59, shook the internet after he posted a video of himself working out in black leather pants and black boots alongside his trainer.

In the Instagram clip, Kravitz effortlessly bangs out a set of barbell weighted sit-ups while also in one of his signature see-through shirts.

“Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!” Kravitz captioned the post.

Advertisement

Fans of the rocker couldn’t help but note that it’s a look only Kravitz could pull off.

“Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy! Always on brand!” one person wrote.

“I’ve been working out wrong. First step leather pants,” someone else joked.

Another added, “My man never breaks character. Full time rockstar.”

Kravitz, who received the Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2022 and has dazzled fans with his legendary ensembles over the years, recently spoke about his love for fashion to People.

“I love playing with clothes,” he told the outlet in an interview published January. “It’s an outward expression of how you feel. I started playing in my mom’s closet, and I’m still playing in my mom’s closet.”

More fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the musician’s viral attire:

Lenny Kravitz working out in leather pants, boots and shades is the MOST Lenny Kravitz thing I’ve ever seen ❤️ https://t.co/maKrTcuqGU — Qondi (@QondiNtini) April 9, 2024

in leather pants?! ok….lenny gonna lenny. 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/lCf08j1Pwz — NOLA Creole (@nola_creole) April 9, 2024

Advertisement

Leather pants in the gym is real wild but it’s Lenny, so it’s fine I guess 😂 https://t.co/nzLxr70Tg3 — Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) April 10, 2024

1 thing about Lenny is he’s never gonna stop Lennying 😆…leather pants at the gym is SO Lenny! https://t.co/nCBh5nRGhG — Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot🦠 (@oucrimsongirl) April 9, 2024

Lenny Kravitz working out in leather pants is the most rock n roll shit EVER. https://t.co/CdftUgfnvN — H. Perry Horton (@hperryhorton) April 9, 2024

i love you Lenny, but working out in leather pants is diabolical lmao https://t.co/kjwKOdep6Y — j. (@jaymesblond) April 9, 2024

Lenny Kravitz is almost 60 years old, wearing leather pants in the gym, and has the vitality to do crush weighted decline sit-ups for reps.



Aside from the leather pants these are goals. https://t.co/33Kn7HBStS — Dan Go (@FitFounder) April 10, 2024

Advertisement