Lenny Kravitz Goes Full Rockstar In Leather-Clad Viral Workout Video

We can’t get Lenny Kravitz’s rockstar gym attire off our mind.
On Tuesday, the American Woman singer, 59, shook the internet after he posted a video of himself working out in black leather pants and black boots alongside his trainer.
In the Instagram clip, Kravitz effortlessly bangs out a set of barbell weighted sit-ups while also in one of his signature see-through shirts.
“Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!” Kravitz captioned the post.
Fans of the rocker couldn’t help but note that it’s a look only Kravitz could pull off.
“Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy! Always on brand!” one person wrote.
“I’ve been working out wrong. First step leather pants,” someone else joked.
Another added, “My man never breaks character. Full time rockstar.”
Kravitz, who received the Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2022 and has dazzled fans with his legendary ensembles over the years, recently spoke about his love for fashion to People.
“I love playing with clothes,” he told the outlet in an interview published January. “It’s an outward expression of how you feel. I started playing in my mom’s closet, and I’m still playing in my mom’s closet.”
More fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the musician’s viral attire: