Lenny Kravitz was honoured this week with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and some playful roasting from his daughter.

The musician was joined by actor Zoë Kravitz on Tuesday as he received the 2,774th star at the Los Angeles attraction.

In a speech, the Batman leading lady delivered a heartfelt tribute to her dad, but the moment wasn’t complete without her sneaking in a few unexpected jabs.

“Lenny Kravitz, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life,” Zoë Kravitz began.

“Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we’ve grown up together,” she said. The Fly Away singer was only 24 years old when he and then-wife Lisa Bonet welcomed Zoë Kravitz in 1988.

“We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot,” she continued.

“I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I’ve seen the way you’ve stayed the same in the most important ways. I’ve seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art,” she said, before joking, “But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts.”

“According to my dad,” she went on, “if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when you’d pick me up from school as a kid, but I’ve got to say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works.”

As her dad chuckled beside her, Zoë Kravitz added: “You two make each other better, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Lenny Kravitz’s signature style often features see-through or otherwise revealing shirts.

With the jokes aside, the Kimi star proceeded to explain that Lenny Kravitz’s “cool dad” vibes are due to reasons that many might not expect.

“What’s cool about you is not what people think is cool about you,” she said. “Your radness doesn’t come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts; it comes from your true love of life. Everything you do is an expression of that love.”

From left: Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington. JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Nodding to the musician’s late parents, actor Roxie Roker and TV producer Sy Kravitz, Zoë Kravtiz continued: “I know Grandpa Sy and Grandma Roxie were already so proud of what they got to watch you do and accomplish, and I know that they are still watching in awe of the man and artist you have become. I know I am. Congratulations, you’re a star.”

Zoë Kravitz’s fiancé, Channing Tatum, also appeared at the event to celebrate the rock icon, as did actor Denzel Washington, who delivered a few jokes and kind words of his own.

In his acceptance speech, Lenny Kravitz gushed about how it felt to earn a star.

“As a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking up and down Hollywood Boulevard seeing the names of all my idols,” he recalled.