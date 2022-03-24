Lenny Kravitz Says Jason Momoa Is His Brother 'For Life' In Sweet Post

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa (Getty Images)

Anyone concerned that the bond between Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa has suffered since the Aquaman star and Lisa Bonet announced their split in January can rest assured that it is stronger than ever.

Lenny – who was married to Lisa before the pair divorced in 1993 – shared a sweet photo of himself and Jason on Instagram earlier this week.

In the picture, the two men are seen laughing together, each seated on motorcycles on a street.

“Ride or die,” the rock star captioned the post. “Brothers for life.”

Jason reciprocated the love in the comments section of the post, writing, “Love u bro. Ohana fo life.”

The former Game Of Thrones actor first announced his split from Lisa in a joint statement shared in a since-deleted Instagram post in January. The couple split after four years of marriage and nearly two decades as a couple. They share two children, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.

Lenny, who shares daughter and actor Zoë Kravitz with Lisa, has maintained a close relationship with both his ex-wife and her new husband over the years.

Fans have celebrated the blended family’s tight bond, and some were concerned that Lenny and Jason’s relationship might be affected by the recent split.

“Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are getting a divorce but him and Lenny are still going to stay together right?” one Twitter user wrote in January.

“I really loved Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet together....and the Jason Momoa Lenny Kravitz bromance,” tweeted another.

From left: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz at an Entertainment Weekly party in February 2010 in Los Angeles. Alexandra Wyman via Getty Images

Lenny and Jason have often publicly celebrated their brotherhood.

In 2019, the singer posted to Instagram a photo of him embracing Jason in honour of the actor’s birthday, calling him his “brother” and writing: “Love and respect always.”

The year prior, Jason posted a photo of him gifting Lenny a matching bone skull ring from an artist he had met on Instagram. The photo showed the two happily posing together and showing off their matching jewellery.

Lenny’s post about Jason this week garnered a lot of love on Instagram, including a message of support from Zoë Kravitz.

“Well isn’t this just adorable,” she wrote in the comments section of the post. “Love you both so much.”

Jason and Lenny had both publicly celebrated The Batman actor after she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut earlier this month.

“I am so proud of you! You killed it! Aloha p bear,” Jason wrote on Instagram at the time.