Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonét Announce Split After Four Years Of Marriage

Lisa Bonét and Jason Momoa at the 2020 Golden Globes Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonét have announced they are “parting ways in marriage” after more than 16 years as a couple.

In a joint statement posted on the former Game Of Thrones star’s Instagram page, the pair explained that they had gone public with the news “not because we think it’s newsworthy”, but rather so they could live their separate lives “with dignity and honesty”.

Advertisement

They said: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so, we share our family news…that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Advertisement

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

“We free each other to be who we are learning to become”.

Advertisement

The former couple – who are parents to 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf – added that their “devotion” to “this sacred life and our children” was “unwavering”, noting they wanted to teach “our children what’s possible”.

Jason and Lisa first began dating in 2005 and eventually tied the knot in October 2017.