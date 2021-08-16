Jason Momoa And Emilia Clarke Reunite To See If He Can Still 'Bench Press A Khaleesi'

Call it the mother of Game of Thrones reunions: Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa are back together again.

The two actors, who starred as the very toxic and yet somehow beloved couple Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo on the HBO series, have stayed close long after the sun set on their on-screen relationship.

Nearly two years after they were last seen together, Clarke and Momoa reunited over the weekend to celebrate Game of Thrones co-creator and showrunner David Benioff’s birthday.

In an Instagram post Clarke shared on Sunday, the pair are all smiles as Momoa cradles her in his famously muscled arms.

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” Clarke cheekily captioned the snap, referencing the oft-quoted line from the series.