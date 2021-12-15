Leonardo DiCaprio 'Had A Problem' With Meryl Streep Character's Nudity In Don't Look Up

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay said “fearless” Meryl Streep “didn’t even blink” at the idea of her character appearing naked in the new Netflix disaster comedy movie.

But co-star Leonardo DiCaprio “had a problem” with the scene, in which a body double playing Meryl’s President Janie Orlean is seen undressed from behind, Adam told The Guardian.

Advertisement

Leo “just views Meryl as film royalty … although maybe royalty is not a compliment … but as such a special figure in the history of film,” Adam explained. “He didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked.”

Jennifer Lawrence, left, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Adam McKay pose together at the world premiere of Don't Look Up at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Adam said the Titanic star asked him something to the effect of, “Do you really need to show that?”

Advertisement

“And I was like: ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep,’” Adam recalled

Meryl “didn’t even blink” or “even bring it up,” he added.

Advertisement

In the movie, Meryl, plays a Donald Trump-esque president who downplays an imminent comet strike on Earth. Leo and Jennifer Lawrence portray scientists desperately trying to warn the world of the looming threat.

Jennifer revealed the reverence with which Meryl was treated on set last week, explaining that co-stars called her the GOAT (the Greatest of All Time), but Meryl thought they were literally calling her a goat.