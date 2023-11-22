Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals He Wants To Accomplish 'Just 1 More' Thing Before Turning 50

Leonardo DiCaprio Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio has already accomplished quite a lot since his Hollywood career began in the late 1980s, but the actor is opening up about “one more thing” he wants to do before he turns 50 next year.

In a preview for his interview with Good Morning America, the Oscar winner, who turned 49 earlier this month, dished out a simple answer when asked what he would like to achieve before hitting the milestone birthday next November.

But before Leonardo could spill the beans, host Chris Connelly jokingly asked him, “You’re 49 ― how the hell did that happen?” to which the star replied, “I have no idea.”

He went on to deliver a pretty on-brand response about what he hopes to tackle before reaching the half-century mark: ”Hm, good question. You know what? Just one more movie. One more movie.”

The longtime actor most recently starred in Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, which was adapted from David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film follows the true story of the grotesque murders of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation that became known as the “Reign of Terror”. The movie also stars Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone.

Though Leo remained tight-lipped about what his next movie will be, it was announced in July 2022 that he’s teaming up with Scorsese for the eighth time for a film called The Wager.

Based on another of Grann’s books, the film will focus on the struggles a crew faces after a British naval ship gets wrecked on a desolate island in South America in 1740.