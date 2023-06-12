Les Dennis Reveals Where Things Stand Now With Ex-Wife Amanda Holden

Les Dennis and Amanda Holden Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Les Dennis has revealed he has forgiven ex-wife Amanda Holden over the breakdown of their marriage.

The pair married in 1995 and split five years later, after the Britain’s Got Talent judge had an affair with Neil Morrissey. They eventually divorced in 2003.

In a new interview in The Times, Les has opened up about where things stand between himself and Amanda now, and while they are not in contact, he says the “hurt” from their split has “healed”.

“Amanda was in the papers recently, saying some nice things about me. That was very kind of her,” Les said.

“Maybe with time she has been able to look back and see things differently. We’re not in touch but I am happy that she’s happy.”

He continued: “I can watch Britain’s Got Talent without getting angry. To be honest it’s like watching a different person, someone I’ve never met.”

“All the hurt that has happened has been healed,” Les added.

Les and Amanda pictured in 2001 Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Since their divorce was finalised, both Les and Amanda have remarried.

Les tied the knot in 2009 with Clare Nicholson. The couple now have two children.

Meanwhile, Amanda has been married to her husband Chris Hughes – with whom she has two daughters – since 2008.

A year after she married her new husband, Amanda praised her ex for having been her “saviour” when details of her affair were published in the press.